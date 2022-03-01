Sing 2 Released Early To Digital HD/4k UHD. Here’s Where To Buy.

Universal’s Sing 2 has released to Digital HD/UHD four weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.
The 4k format from most streaming services features Dolby Vision or HDR10 and Dolby Atmos on supporting devices and platforms.
Sing 2 Digital SD/HD/UHD Price:
- Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
- FandangoNow (now Vudu) – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
- Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD)
- Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
- Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
* includes bonus materials.
Bonus Material
The Apple TV/iTunes purchase of Sing 2 includes iTunes Extras with the extras below.
- Mini-Movies: For Gunter’s Eyes Only, Animal Attraction; Outtakes; Meet the Animators, Super Sing-Alongs; How To Dance & More: How to Dance to SING 2, Stage Design 101, Make-up, Mics, Costumes, Props; The Voices of SING 2: Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Taron Egerton as Johnny, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly; From the Drawing Room: Talent Talk, Choreography, Costumes, From Scratch to Voice; How to Draw Characters from SING 2.