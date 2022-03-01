HomeDigital HDSing 2 Released Early To Digital HD/4k UHD. Here's Where To Buy.
Sing 2 Released Early To Digital HD/4k UHD. Here’s Where To Buy.

By contributor
0

Sing 2 cast IlluminationUniversal’s Sing 2 has released to Digital HD/UHD four weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

The 4k format from most streaming services features Dolby Vision or HDR10 and Dolby Atmos on supporting devices and platforms.

Sing 2 Digital SD/HD/UHD Price:

  • Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
  • Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
  • FandangoNow (now Vudu) – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
  • Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
  • Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD)
  • Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
  • Vudu  – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

* includes bonus materials.

Bonus Material

The Apple TV/iTunes purchase of Sing 2 includes iTunes Extras with the extras below.

  • Mini-Movies: For Gunter’s Eyes Only, Animal Attraction; Outtakes; Meet the Animators, Super Sing-Alongs; How To Dance & More: How to Dance to SING 2, Stage Design 101, Make-up, Mics, Costumes, Props; The Voices of SING 2: Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Taron Egerton as Johnny, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly; From the Drawing Room: Talent Talk, Choreography, Costumes, From Scratch to Voice; How to Draw Characters from SING 2.
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

