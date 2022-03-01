Sing 2 Released Early To Digital HD/4k UHD. Here’s Where To Buy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Universal’s Sing 2 has released to Digital HD/UHD four weeks ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

The 4k format from most streaming services features Dolby Vision or HDR10 and Dolby Atmos on supporting devices and platforms.

Sing 2 Digital SD/HD/UHD Price:

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

FandangoNow (now Vudu) – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD)

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

* includes bonus materials.

Bonus Material

The Apple TV/iTunes purchase of Sing 2 includes iTunes Extras with the extras below.