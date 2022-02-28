West Side Story Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

West Side Story is releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray on March 15, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Both discs offer subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from 20th Century Studios includes an extra copy on Blu-ray Disc and Digital, while the Blu-ray combo edition just includes a Digital Copy. Digital codes are redeemable on MoviesAnywhere.

Bonus features (on the Blu-ray Disc) include over 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes extras.

West Side Story (2021) on 4k Blu-ray is currently priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) and Blu-ray $24.96 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

The film will also be available in exclusive Blu-ray editions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.



