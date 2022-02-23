HomeBlu-ray DiscSpider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates Revealed
Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

The release dates for Marvel’s blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie will be available in packaged disc media on April 12, 2022. The Digital release is expected to be on or before March 29.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Spider-Man: No Way includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition packages a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy.

4k Blu-ray Disc

Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4k Blu-ray Disc (pictured above) with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is selling for $29.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

The standard Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy is priced $24.99 (List: $38.99) on Amazon.

Digital HD/UHD

In Digital SD/HD/UHD Spider-Man: No Way Home is selling for $19.99 on Amazon.

Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Best Buy will also sell a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook (pictured below) with Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Purchase on Best Buy

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Target Blu-ray Exclusive

Target is selling a Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy, packaged in exclusive Fan Art slipcover with collectible cards. The exclusive is priced $27.99. See at Target

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Blu-ray Target Exclusive

DVD

A single-disc DVD edition of Spider-Man: No Way with Digital Copy is priced $19.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.


