Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates Revealed

The release dates for Marvel’s blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie will be available in packaged disc media on April 12, 2022. The Digital release is expected to be on or before March 29.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Spider-Man: No Way includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition packages a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy.
4k Blu-ray Disc
Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4k Blu-ray Disc (pictured above) with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is selling for $29.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon.
Blu-ray Disc
The standard Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy is priced $24.99 (List: $38.99) on Amazon.
Digital HD/UHD
In Digital SD/HD/UHD Spider-Man: No Way Home is selling for $19.99 on Amazon.
Best Buy 4k SteelBook
Best Buy will also sell a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook (pictured below) with Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Purchase on Best Buy
Target Blu-ray Exclusive
Target is selling a Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy, packaged in exclusive Fan Art slipcover with collectible cards. The exclusive is priced $27.99. See at Target
DVD
A single-disc DVD edition of Spider-Man: No Way with Digital Copy is priced $19.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.