Vikings: Valhalla Now Streaming On Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

New Netflix Original Series Vikings: Valhalla is now streaming all eight episodes from its premiere season. The show was created by Jeb Stuart as the sequel to History’s 6-season drama Vikings, taking place about 100 years after.

The series focuses on the Viking age when Christian and Pagans clash. Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) are some of the series’ main characters.

Vikings: Valhalla streams in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision on 4k HDR TVs that support the spec (providing a wider range of color depth). TVs and streaming media players (such as Apple TV 4k) can convert the Dolby Vision spec to HDR10 on non-Dolby Vision TVs such as those made by Samsung.

On the audio side, Vikings: Valhalla offers Dolby Atmos audio for immersive surround sound effects.

Vikings: Valhalla premiered on Netflix on February 25, 2022. Each episode runs from 45–59 minutes.

Read how to watch 4k HDR on Netflix or hear Dolby Atmos audio on Netflix.