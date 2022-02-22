American Underdog Now Available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> American Underdog (2021) starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid is now available on disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD.

The movie can be purchased in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, or a 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy.

Synopsis: Based on the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player. His dreams seemed all but out of reach, but with the support of his wife, Brenda (Asnna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already was, inside. AMERICAN UNDERDOG is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family, and determination.

American Underdog on Blu-ray is priced $19.96 (List: 39.99) and 4k Blu-ray $37.49 (List: $39.99). Buy on Amazon



