The Newest 4k HDR Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime: Feb. ’22 Edition

Here are the latest 4k movies and series available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. From Amazon’s original movies you can stream The Tender Bar directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck. In episodic series the third season of Hanna, the sixth season of The Expanse, and the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are also new on Prime Video. See a full list of 4k titles on Amazon Prime.

New 4k/HDR Titles on Amazon Prime: Feb. ’22

Movies (Amazon Originals)

A Hero (2022) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Being the Ricardos (2021) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Black As Night (2021) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Gehraiyaan (2022) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Needle in a Timestack (2021) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Birds of Paradise (2021) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Encounter (2021) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Shatner in Space (2021) 4K UHD 5.1

The Manor (2021) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

The Tender Bar (2022) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Movies (Select Titles)

Alien (1979) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Alien: Covenant (2017) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Mission: Impossible (1996) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Series (Prime Originals)

Always Jane (Season 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Everybody Loves Natti (Season 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Hanna (Season 3) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Harlem (Season 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Season 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (Season 1) 4K UHD 5.1

My National Team of Columbia (Season 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy (Season 1) 4K UHD 5.1

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys (Season 1) 4K UHD 5.1

Reacher (Season 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

The Expanse (Season 6) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 1) 4K UHD 5.1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 4) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

The Wheel of Time (1 Season) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Vineyard (Series 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

With Love (Season 1) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Yearly Departed (2 Seasons) 4K UHD HDR 5.1

