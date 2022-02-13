Is Super Bowl LVI (2022) Offered in 4k UHD?

Is Super Bowl LVI (2022) available in 4k UHD? Unfortunately, as far as we know this year’s Super Bowl coverage is not being offered in 4k UHD or Dolby Atmos as the 2022 Olympics are.

The Super Bowl has been offered in 4k for several years now from Fox. And, even though the productions were made in 2k and upscaled to UHD the image has been so much better quality than HD.

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI features the (12-5) Los Angeles Rams against the (10-7) Cincinnati Bengals with kickoff at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on NBC this Sunday, February 13, 2022.