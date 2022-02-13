HomeNewsIs Super Bowl LVI (2022) Offered in 4k UHD?
News

Is Super Bowl LVI (2022) Offered in 4k UHD?

By contributor
0

4k ultrahd logoIs Super Bowl LVI (2022) available in 4k UHD? Unfortunately, as far as we know this year’s Super Bowl coverage is not being offered in 4k UHD or Dolby Atmos as the 2022 Olympics are.

The Super Bowl has been offered in 4k for several years now from Fox. And, even though the productions were made in 2k and upscaled to UHD the image has been so much better quality than HD.

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI features the (12-5) Los Angeles Rams against the (10-7) Cincinnati Bengals with kickoff at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on NBC this Sunday, February 13, 2022.

 

Previous article2022 Super Bowl LVI Bengals vs Rams Time & How To Watch
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved