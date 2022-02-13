2022 Super Bowl LVI Bengals vs Rams Time & How To Watch

Time
The 2022 Super Bowl LVI featuring the (12-5) Los Angeles Rams vs. the (10-7) Cincinnati Bengals begins at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on NBC this Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Where
The 56th Super Bowl takes place at the newly built SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Watch
Watch the 2022 Super Bowl on NBC, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, and through the NFL App. You can also stream the game on services such as fuboTV and YouTube TV.
Resolution
The event is offered in standard definition (SD) or high definition (HD) quality. Unfortunately, this year the Super Bowl is not being offered in 4k UHD.
Listen
You can listen to the 56th Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, and TuneIn
Channels
AT&T U-verse HD
NBC HD Channel 1004
Charter Spectrum HD
NBC HD Channel 4
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
NBC HD Channel 804
Cox Communication HD
NBC HD Channel 1012
DirecTV HD
NBC HD Channel 12
DISH Network HD
NBC HD Channel 4
Time Warner / Spectrum HD
NBC HD Channel 706
Verizon FiOS HD
NBC HD Channel 504