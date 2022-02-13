HomeNews2022 Super Bowl LVI Bengals vs Rams Time & How To Watch
2022 Super Bowl LVI Bengals vs Rams Time & How To Watch

2022 Super Bowl LVI Bengals Rams

Time

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI featuring the (12-5) Los Angeles Rams vs. the (10-7) Cincinnati Bengals begins at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on NBC this Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Where

The 56th Super Bowl takes place at the newly built SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Watch

Watch the 2022 Super Bowl on NBC, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, and through the NFL App. You can also stream the game on services such as fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Resolution

The event is offered in standard definition (SD) or high definition (HD) quality. Unfortunately, this year the Super Bowl is not being offered in 4k UHD.

Listen

You can listen to the 56th Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, and TuneIn

Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
NBC HD Channel 1004

Charter Spectrum HD
NBC HD Channel 4

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
NBC HD Channel 804

Cox Communication HD
NBC HD Channel 1012

DirecTV HD
NBC HD Channel 12

DISH Network HD
NBC HD Channel 4

Time Warner / Spectrum HD
NBC HD Channel 706

Verizon FiOS HD
NBC HD Channel 504

