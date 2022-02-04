Are the 2022 Winter Olympics in 4k/HDR & Dolby Atmos?

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics from from Beijing is available across several platforms including NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as live streaming services such as fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

But what about 4k? NBCUniversal is providing Primetime and Prime Plus Shows covering the Winter Olympics for the first time in 4k UHD with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The live 4k programming is only available in select markets and through select service providers though, as local distributors will determine whether or not to provide the 4k feeds. See a list of 4k channels.

As far as streaming, YouTube TV was the first to announce the Beijing Winter Olympics would be available in 4K.

Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics began Tuesday, Feb. 2 with coverage of Curling, Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training, Hockey and other sports.

“The Winter Olympics provide some of the most amazing moments and stunning visuals in the world of sports,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “We’re excited to once again bring the American audience closer to all of the incredible action with our live primetime and Prime Plus shows utilizing this remarkable 4K HDR technology.”

In most markets, Prime Plus follows the late local news and often features live competition depending on the time difference between Beijing and the U.S.

NBC brought 4k and Dolby Atmos audio to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.