Up your game with this 77″ LG OLED 4k HDR TV! The C1 Series 2021 model has been reduced to $2,896.99 for a discount of $903 (24%) off the list price of $3,799.99. The C1 Series OLED 4k TV features built-in Alexa, support for HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), 120Hz refresh rate, AI-Powered 4K, WiSA Ready, and Gaming Mode (G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, HGiG). More details on Amazon. (Also available in 83″, 77″, 55″, and 48″ sizes.)