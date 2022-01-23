HomeBlu-ray DiscGiveaway: Mission: Impossible - 6 Movie Collection on Blu-ray/Digital
Giveaway: Mission: Impossible – 6 Movie Collection on Blu-ray/Digital

By hdreport
Mission- Impossible - 6 Movie Collection Blu-rayWith news of the next Mission: Impossible film being delayed yet another year due to Covid-19 (now scheduled for July 2023) we figured why not celebrate the franchise with a Blu-ray giveaway? Just Reply with your favorite MI film so far and Follow Us on Twitter to enter to win a copy of Mission: Impossible – 6 Movie Collection on Blu-ray with Digital Copies (Value: $44.99). Contest ends Wednesday, January 26th at midnight PT.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules

