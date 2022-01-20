HomeAppsSling TV Now Available On VIZIO SmartCast Devices
Sling TV Now Available On VIZIO SmartCast Devices

By contributor
0

Sling_Vizio_SmartCastSling announced today access to Sling TV live sports, news, and entertainment on VIZIO SmartCast devices throughout the US. The Sling app is preloaded by default on the SmartCast home screen and is compatible with over 50 devices.

Sling TV include free access to channels such as ABC News Live and premium cable networks including CNN, FOX News, and MSNBC, as well as sports programming on ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT to name a few.

“With home screen access on VIZIO SmartCast, we are able to deliver our premier service to millions of users across America,” said Seth Van Sickel, SVP Product and Operations, SLING TV. “

Other popular apps available on VIZIO SmartCast include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video.

SmartCast also offers built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

