Sling TV Now Available On VIZIO SmartCast Devices

Sling announced today access to Sling TV live sports, news, and entertainment on VIZIO SmartCast devices throughout the US. The Sling app is preloaded by default on the SmartCast home screen and is compatible with over 50 devices.

Sling TV include free access to channels such as ABC News Live and premium cable networks including CNN, FOX News, and MSNBC, as well as sports programming on ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT to name a few.

“With home screen access on VIZIO SmartCast, we are able to deliver our premier service to millions of users across America,” said Seth Van Sickel, SVP Product and Operations, SLING TV. “

Other popular apps available on VIZIO SmartCast include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video.

SmartCast also offers built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.