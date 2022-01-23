Read a Review of Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray Disc

HomeReviews4k ReviewsRead a Review of Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray Disc
By hdreport
dune digital movie still 4

Dune is a reference-quality 4k Blu-ray release that will most certainly be one of the best of the year. The imagery is subtle with earthy tones and tiny details that stand out in 4k. The combination of Hans Zimmer’s music score and Theo Green’s sound design provide a great listening experience on any system, but is best heard with a low-frequency speaker combined with multiple speakers for surround sound effects. It’s also a good cliffhanger for the second part of Dune, scheduled to release in 2023. Read the full review on Dune on 4k Blu-ray.

