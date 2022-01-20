Miller’s Crossing (1990) gets 2k restoration from The Criterion Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Coen brother’s neo-noir film Miller’s Crossing (1990) is available to order on Blu-ray Disc from a new 2k restoration approved by DP Barry Sonnenfeld and Joel and Ethan Coen.

The film is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with a new 5.1 surround soundtrack mix presented in DTS-HD Master Audio.

The single-disc edition from The Criterion Collection also includes new interviews and conversations with cast and crew members, as well as an essay by film critic Glenn Kenny.

Miller’s Crossing on Blu-ray Disc (2/8/22) is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

Disc Features

2K digital restoration, approved by director of photography Barry Sonnenfeld and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, with new 5.1 surround soundtrack mix presented in DTS-HD Master Audio

New conversation between author Megan Abbott and the Coens about film noir and hard-boiled crime fiction

New interviews with Sonnenfeld, composer Carter Burwell, music editor Todd Kasow, and production designer Dennis Gassner

New and archival interviews with actors Gabriel Byrne, Marcia Gay Harden, Jon Polito, and John Turturro

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Glenn Kenny





