Netflix has once again raised the price of their monthly streaming plan, this time by up to $2. The new price of the Ultra HD plan (four screens & 4k) is now $19.99 per month from $17.99. The standard plan (two screens in HD) is now $15.49 per month from $13.99. And, the basic plan (one screen no SD) is now $9.99 per month from $8.99.

How about you? What is the most you would pay for the Netflix Ultra HD plan per month?