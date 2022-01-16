Home4kNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week: The Addams Family 2, Spider-Man...
4kBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week: The Addams Family 2, Spider-Man Trilogy, Last Night In Soho, & More!

By hdreport
0

new-4k-blu-ray-jan-18-2022-960x600New this week on disc you can pick up Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray — both combo editions from SDS include a second disc and Digital Copy. And, The Addams Family 2 releases to a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy releases to a new 4k Blu-ray collection with Digital Copies. Richard Lester’s The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night (1964) will release to 4k for the first time and includes audio options in monaural, stereo and 5.1 surround sound.

Links below go to Amazon. See all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 18, 2022

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

See all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases available on Amazon this week.

Previous articleThe Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night restored in 4k with three audio choices
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved