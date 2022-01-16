New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week: The Addams Family 2, Spider-Man Trilogy, Last Night In Soho, & More!

New this week on disc you can pick up Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray — both combo editions from SDS include a second disc and Digital Copy. And, The Addams Family 2 releases to a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy releases to a new 4k Blu-ray collection with Digital Copies. Richard Lester’s The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night (1964) will release to 4k for the first time and includes audio options in monaural, stereo and 5.1 surround sound.

Links below go to Amazon. See all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 18, 2022

Ultra HD Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

See all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases available on Amazon this week.