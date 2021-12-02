Home4kSam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy Releasing To New 4k Blu-ray Edition
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Releasing To New 4k Blu-ray Edition

By hdreport
Spider-Man-Trilogy-4k-Blu-raySam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy is releasing to a 3-movie 4k Blu-ray set that includes Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) on Jan. 18, 2022.

The three Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire were previously released to 4k Blu-ray in the Spider-Man Limited Edition Collection (10/17/2017) as well as in the 5-movie Spider-Man: Legacy Collection (10/17/2017) along with The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The combo edition from Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes Digital Copies and a 2017 Digibook.

The Spider-Man Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $75.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: Swing into action with the groundbreaking original cinematic Spider-Man trilogy from director Sam Raimi. Join Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he becomes the iconic web-slinging Spider-Man, battles super-villains Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman and Venom, wins the heart of Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and learns that with great power, comes great responsibility.


