Last Night In Soho Blu-ray Release Date, Artwork & Details

Last Night in Soho 4k Blu-ray comboWe’ve got the artwork and details for Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho (2021) on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The disc formats will follow an earlier digital release and release on Jan. 18, 2022.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Last Night In Soho presents the film in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 specs.

Both Blu-rays (4k and 2k) include a Dolby Atmos soundtrack with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features (on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs) include deleted scenes and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

Last Night In Soho on 4k Blu-ray is priced $32.99 ($44.98) and Blu-ray $27.86 (List: 34.98). Buy on Amazon.

Last Night in Soho 4k Blu-ray combo back

Last Night in Soho Blu-ray combo

Last Night in Soho Blu-ray combo back



