Netflix’s Newest 4k, Dolby Vision, & Atmos Movies & Shows (Jan. ’22 Edition)

Want to know what’s new in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? Here’s an update to the latest 4k content streaming with the Netflix Premium Plan ($17.99 per month). In movies Don’t Look Up (2021) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep has been trending has been trending as one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. In episodic series Season 2 of Emily in Paris has premiered and is trending, as well as Cobra Kai Season 4, Season 2 of The Witcher, and the first season of Selling Tampa.
New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows on Netflix
Film
- Don’t Look Up 4k HDR
- Four to Dinner (2021) 4k DV 5.1
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) Doc 4k DV 5.1
- Seal Team (2021) Animated 4k DV Atmos
- Stay Close (Limited Series) 4k DV Atmos
- The Hand of God (2021) 4k DV 5.1
- The Paramedic 4k HDR 5.1
- The Wasteland (2022) [Spanish] 4k DV 5.1
Series
- Anxious People (Limited Series) [Swedish] 4k DV 5.1
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series) 4k DV 5.1
- Cobra Kai 4k DV 5.1 (Season 4)
- Emily in Paris (Season 2) 4k DV 5.1
- Hanwoo Rhapsody (1 Season) [Korean] 4k 5.1
- Hype House (1 Season) 4k DV 5.1
- Lost In Space (Season 3) 4K HDR Atmos
- Selling Tampa (1 Season) 4k DV 5.1
- Shadow and Bone (2 Seasons) 4k DV Atmos – S2 coming soon
- Stay Close (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos
- Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (limited series)
- The Club (2 Parts) [Turkish] 4k DV 5.1
- The Girl from Oslo (1 Season) [Hebrew] 4k 5.1
- The Hookup Plan (3 Seasons) [French] 4k 5.1
- The Silent Sea (1 Season) [Korean] 4K HDR Atmos
- The Witcher (Season 2) 4K HDR Atmos
