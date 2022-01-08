Netflix’s Newest 4k, Dolby Vision, & Atmos Movies & Shows (Jan. ’22 Edition)

Want to know what’s new in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? Here’s an update to the latest 4k content streaming with the Netflix Premium Plan ($17.99 per month). In movies Don’t Look Up (2021) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep has been trending has been trending as one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. In episodic series Season 2 of Emily in Paris has premiered and is trending, as well as Cobra Kai Season 4, Season 2 of The Witcher, and the first season of Selling Tampa.

Need help? Learn the basics of how to stream 4k/HDR on Netflix and see a list of TVs and devices that support 4k/HDR.

New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows on Netflix

Film

Don’t Look Up 4k HDR

Four to Dinner (2021) 4k DV 5.1

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) Doc 4k DV 5.1

Seal Team (2021) Animated 4k DV Atmos

Stay Close (Limited Series) 4k DV Atmos

The Hand of God (2021) 4k DV 5.1

The Paramedic 4k HDR 5.1

The Wasteland (2022) [Spanish] 4k DV 5.1

Series

Anxious People (Limited Series) [Swedish] 4k DV 5.1

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series) 4k DV 5.1

Cobra Kai 4k DV 5.1 (Season 4)

Emily in Paris (Season 2) 4k DV 5.1

Hanwoo Rhapsody (1 Season) [Korean] 4k 5.1

Hype House (1 Season) 4k DV 5.1

Lost In Space (Season 3) 4K HDR Atmos

Selling Tampa (1 Season) 4k DV 5.1

Shadow and Bone (2 Seasons) 4k DV Atmos – S2 coming soon

Stay Close (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (limited series)

The Club (2 Parts) [Turkish] 4k DV 5.1

The Girl from Oslo (1 Season) [Hebrew] 4k 5.1

The Hookup Plan (3 Seasons) [French] 4k 5.1

The Silent Sea (1 Season) [Korean] 4K HDR Atmos

The Witcher (Season 2) 4K HDR Atmos

See a list of all 4k movies and shows on Netflix.