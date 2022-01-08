Home4kNetflix's Newest 4k, Dolby Vision, & Atmos Movies & Shows (Jan. '22...
Netflix’s Newest 4k, Dolby Vision, & Atmos Movies & Shows (Jan. ’22 Edition)

By hdreport
Dont Look Up (2021)
Dont Look Up (2021) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep

Want to know what’s new in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? Here’s an update to the latest 4k content streaming with the Netflix Premium Plan ($17.99 per month). In movies Don’t Look Up (2021) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep has been trending has been trending as one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. In episodic series Season 2 of Emily in Paris has premiered and is trending, as well as Cobra Kai Season 4, Season 2 of The Witcher, and the first season of Selling Tampa.

Need help? Learn the basics of how to stream 4k/HDR on Netflix and see a list of TVs and devices that support 4k/HDR.

New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows on Netflix

Film

  • Don’t Look Up 4k HDR
  • Four to Dinner (2021) 4k DV 5.1
  • Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) Doc 4k DV 5.1
  • Seal Team (2021) Animated 4k DV Atmos
  • Stay Close (Limited Series) 4k DV Atmos
  • The Hand of God (2021) 4k DV 5.1
  • The Paramedic 4k HDR 5.1
  • The Wasteland (2022) [Spanish] 4k DV 5.1

Series

  • Anxious People (Limited Series) [Swedish] 4k DV 5.1
  • Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series) 4k DV 5.1
  • Cobra Kai 4k DV 5.1 (Season 4)
  • Emily in Paris (Season 2) 4k DV 5.1
  • Hanwoo Rhapsody (1 Season) [Korean] 4k 5.1
  • Hype House (1 Season) 4k DV 5.1
  • Lost In Space (Season 3) 4K HDR Atmos
  • Selling Tampa (1 Season) 4k DV 5.1
  • Shadow and Bone (2 Seasons) 4k DV Atmos – S2 coming soon
  • Stay Close (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos
  • Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (limited series)
  • The Club (2 Parts) [Turkish] 4k DV 5.1
  • The Girl from Oslo (1 Season) [Hebrew] 4k 5.1
  • The Hookup Plan (3 Seasons) [French] 4k 5.1
  • The Silent Sea (1 Season) [Korean] 4K HDR Atmos
  • The Witcher (Season 2) 4K HDR Atmos

See a list of all 4k movies and shows on Netflix.

hdreport
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

