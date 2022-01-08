Giveaway: Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 on Blu-ray Disc

HomeBlu-ray DiscGiveaway: Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 on Blu-ray Disc
We’re giving away a set of Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 on Blu-ray Disc! (MSRP $119.99). (Please note there is no slipcover for these bundled discs.)

The three-season collection from CBS/Paramount includes all 42 episodes from the Paramount+ original series and over eight hours of special features such as cast and crew interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, audio commentaries, gag reels, and more!

To enter please “Retweet with comment” on Twitter and tell us who your favorite character is. You must also Follow Us so we can let you know if you win. The contest ends Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at midnight.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules

