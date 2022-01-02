Antlers, Weathering With You, & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Disney/Buena Vista. Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You (2019) has been previously released to a Collector’s Edition on 4k Blu-ray, but this new 2-disc edition is less expensive (List: $34.98) as it doesn’t bonus items such as a photobook and CD.

On Blu-ray Disc, Antlers from Director Scott Cooper and Producer Guillermo del Toro arrives in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from 20th Century Studios. Zeros and Ones starring Ethan Hawke releases to a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Lionsgate. And, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rich and Strange (1931) has been restored in 4k for this single-Blu-ray Disc edition from KL Studio Classics.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 4, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

