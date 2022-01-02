Antlers, Weathering With You, & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Disney/Buena Vista. Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You (2019) has been previously released to a Collector’s Edition on 4k Blu-ray, but this new 2-disc edition is less expensive (List: $34.98) as it doesn’t bonus items such as a photobook and CD.
On Blu-ray Disc, Antlers from Director Scott Cooper and Producer Guillermo del Toro arrives in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from 20th Century Studios. Zeros and Ones starring Ethan Hawke releases to a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Lionsgate. And, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rich and Strange (1931) has been restored in 4k for this single-Blu-ray Disc edition from KL Studio Classics.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 4, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) – Jan. 2, 2022
- Weathering With You (2019) Jan. 4, 2022
Blu-ray
- Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero – Complete Series
- Antlers (2022)
- Art Ache (2015)
- Freedom Writers (2007)
- One Piece – Season 11 Voyage 6
- Rich and Strange (1931)
- The Devil is a Part Timer – Season 1
- Weathering With You (2019) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Combo
- Zeros and Ones (2021)
See all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.