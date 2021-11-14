Weathering With You releasing on 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc edition



Shout! Factory is releasing a less expensive, 2-disc edition of Weathering With You 天気の子 on January 4, 2022. The edition follows last year’s SteelBook and Limited Collector’s Editions.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Weathering With You is presented in 4k 2160p resolution at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 provided in Japanese, English, and French languages. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include an Interview With Makoto Shinkai, Talk Show: Makoto Shinkai and Yumiko Udo, “Weather Front” Featurette, Exploring Makoto Shinkai’s Filmography, and Theatrical Trailers And TV Spots.

Weathering With You ‘天気の子’ 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is priced $27.99 (List: $34.98). Order from Amazon

Description

From Makoto Shinkai, the director of the global smash hit Your Name., comes a critically-acclaimed new romantic drama set in the rain-soaked streets (and skies) of modern Tokyo. The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…

