Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Releasing To 4k Blu-ray

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 4k Blu-rayPirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl has been on the Disney slate for release date on Ultra HD Blu-ray for a long time now but a release date has been hard to pin down.

Finally, it appears the 2-disc Ultra HD combo edition will arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2022 with copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

In 4k the film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and a Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 audio soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) is available from Best Buy for $22.99 and should be available to order from Amazon closer to the release date on Jan. 2, 2022.

