Vudu’s Top-Grossing Movies For Last Week of 2021

Fandango’s Vudu has released a list of the Top 10 highest-grossing movies from the last week of 2021 spanning December 26 2021 through January 2, 2022.

At the top of the list was Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, followed by the James Bond film No Time To Die distributed by Universal Pictures. Coming in third was Sony’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, followed by Disney’s Encanto and Warner Bros.’ Dune.

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2. No Time to Die

3. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

4. Encanto

5. Dune

6. Free Guy

7. Clifford the Big Red Dog

8. The Last Duel

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home

10. Yellowstone: Season 4