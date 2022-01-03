Vudu’s Top-Grossing Movies For Last Week of 2021

Fandango’s Vudu has released a list of the Top 10 highest-grossing movies from the last week of 2021 spanning December 26 2021 through January 2, 2022.
At the top of the list was Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, followed by the James Bond film No Time To Die distributed by Universal Pictures. Coming in third was Sony’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, followed by Disney’s Encanto and Warner Bros.’ Dune.
1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
2. No Time to Die
3. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
4. Encanto
5. Dune
6. Free Guy
7. Clifford the Big Red Dog
8. The Last Duel
9. Spider-Man: Far from Home
10. Yellowstone: Season 4