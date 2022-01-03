HomeIndustryVudu's Top-Grossing Movies For Last Week of 2021
Vudu’s Top-Grossing Movies For Last Week of 2021

Venom- Let There Be Carnage movie stillFandango’s Vudu has released a list of the Top 10 highest-grossing movies from the last week of 2021 spanning December 26 2021 through January 2, 2022.

At the top of the list was Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, followed by the James Bond film No Time To Die distributed by Universal Pictures. Coming in third was Sony’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, followed by Disney’s Encanto and Warner Bros.’ Dune.

1.   Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2.   No Time to Die

3.   Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

4.   Encanto

5.   Dune

6.   Free Guy

7.   Clifford the Big Red Dog

8.   The Last Duel

9.   Spider-Man: Far from Home

10.  Yellowstone: Season 4

