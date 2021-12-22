‘The Matrix Resurrections’ now streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Warner Bros.’ The Matrix Resurrections is now available to stream on HBO Max through January 21, 2022, as well as playing in theaters nationwide.

At home, the film streams in 4k “Ultra HD” resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. Dolby Vision widens the color range on TVs, phone and tablets, and PC monitors that support the spec or convert it to HDR10 upon playback.

What’s more, The Matrix Resurrections joins a limited number of other feature films on HBO Max that play audio in Dolby Atmos — the immersive format can deliver effects behind and above the viewer with the right speaker setup.

To enjoy The Matrix Resurrections in the highest video/audio quality possible you will need sufficient bandwidth. We suggest a download speed of at least 25Mbps for streaming 4k video.

The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to their roles as Neo and Trinity. They are joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Henwick.

The movie was directed by Lana Wachowski and written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon. It is the fourth film in the Matrix franchise that began in 1999 with The Matrix written and directed by the Wachowskis.