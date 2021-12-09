Roku Narrowly Escapes Losing Millions Of YouTube Viewers

HomeNewsRoku Narrowly Escapes Losing Millions Of YouTube Viewers
roku ultra top view 2020Last week we would have advised Roku users to download the YouTube app as quickly as possible, as the previous agreement between the two companies was dated to expire today, Dec. 9.

However, yesterday the company announced a new deal was struck with YouTube to keep the app available to download AND bring back the YouTube TV live streaming service that was pulled from Roku back in April.

Roku has approximately 56 million active users. YouTube TV has “over 3 million” subscribers. YouTube itself has over 1.86 billion worldwide users.

Roku made the announcement via Twitter: “Effective today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV.”

Roku shares jumped significantly after the announcement broke, rising to $256 a share and opening this morning at $257.

 

