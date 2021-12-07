HomeBlu-ray DiscDear Evan Hansen 4k & Blu-ray Release Dates, Specs & Details
Dear Evan Hansen 4k & Blu-ray Release Dates, Specs & Details

Dear Evan Hansen Blu-ray
Universal Pictures’ Dear Evan Hansen starring Ben Platt is now available in Digital HD/UHD and Blu-ray Disc/DVD (Dec. 7, 2021). The Blu-ray combo edition includes a DVD and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray and Digital HD, Dear Evan Hansen is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio, and Digital 4k UHD at 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (the film is not available on 4k Blu-ray).

Audio on the Blu-ray Disc and Digital 4k format features immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray, Digital and DVD editions include:

  • Songs To Be Seen “Waving Through A Window” and much more
  • Looking Through the Lens: The Making of Dear Evan Hansen
  • Sincerely, Ben Platt
  • Stars In Our Eyes

Dear Evan Hansen is priced $19.99 Digital (HD/UHD) and $22.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.
