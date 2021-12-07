Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho released to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho (previously released to HBO Max in a 31-day window) is now available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray (release date Dec. 7, 2021).

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, while the single-disc Blu-ray edition just includes a Digital Copy.

Bonus Features

Back in the Saddle: The Making of Cry Macho

Macho and the Mustangs – Step on the set of Cry Macho with the animal handlers

Cry Macho on Blu-ray is priced $19.96 (List: $34.98) and 4k Blu-ray $23.49 (List: $27.99) Order on Amazon