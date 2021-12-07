HomeBlu-ray DiscClint Eastwood's Cry Macho released to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho released to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Cry Macho 4k Blu-rayClint Eastwood’s Cry Macho (previously released to HBO Max in a 31-day window) is now available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray (release date Dec. 7, 2021).

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, while the single-disc Blu-ray edition just includes a Digital Copy.

Bonus Features

  • Back in the Saddle: The Making of Cry Macho
  • Macho and the Mustangs – Step on the set of Cry Macho with the animal handlers

Cry Macho on Blu-ray is priced $19.96 (List: $34.98) and 4k Blu-ray $23.49 (List: $27.99) Order on Amazon

Previous articleDear Evan Hansen 4k & Blu-ray Release Dates, Specs & Details
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved