HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Last Duel Release Dates & Details on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Last Duel Release Dates & Details on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Last Duel 4k Blu-ray
The Last Duel starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 14, 2021. The film is also available in Digital HD/UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last Duel is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos.

The audio on the Blu-ray presentation is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from 20th Century Studios includes a second disc with the film on Blu-ray. The 1080p Blu-ray edition does not include a DVD. Both Blu-ray editions, however, include a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere.

A bonus feature “The Making of The Last Duel” is included on the Blu-ray Disc.

The Last Duel on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) while the Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (expected to drop soon to $24.99) on Amazon.

Last Duel 4k Blu-ray back

The Last Duel Blu-ray back

The Last Duel Blu-ray

Previous articleGiveaway: HBO’s The Pacific 10-Part Miniseries on Blu-ray Disc
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved