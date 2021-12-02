The Last Duel Release Dates & Details on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Last Duel starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 14, 2021. The film is also available in Digital HD/UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last Duel is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos.

The audio on the Blu-ray presentation is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from 20th Century Studios includes a second disc with the film on Blu-ray. The 1080p Blu-ray edition does not include a DVD. Both Blu-ray editions, however, include a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere.

A bonus feature “The Making of The Last Duel” is included on the Blu-ray Disc.

The Last Duel on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) while the Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (expected to drop soon to $24.99) on Amazon.





