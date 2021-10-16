HomeNewsWhat Channel is the MLB National League Championship Series & Schedule?
NewsHD ProgrammingSportsTV News

What Channel is the MLB National League Championship Series & Schedule?

By hdreport
0

mlb-logo-wideThe MLB 2021 National League Championship Series starts Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8:08 PM Eastern Time. The series can be found on TBS in HD (High Definition) and SD (Standard Definition). Unfortunately, TBS is not hosting the NLCS in 4k (although FOX is hosting the ALCS in 4k). However, the World Series will be broadcast in 4k where available.

MLB 2021 NLCS Schedule

NLCS – GAME 1
Saturday, Oct. 16
Los Angeles @ Atlanta 8:08 PM ET – TBS (Corey Knebel vs Max Fried)

NLCS – GAME 2
Sunday, Oct. 17
Los Angeles @ Atlanta 7:38 PM ET – TBS (Max Scherzer vs Ian Anderson)

NLCS – GAME 3
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Atlanta @ Los Angeles 5:08 PM ET – TBS (Undecided vs Walker Buehler)

NLCS – GAME 4
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Atlanta @ Los Angeles 8:08 PM ET – TBS (Undecided vs Julio Urias)

NLCS – GAME 5
TBD

TBS HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113

CenturyLink
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113

Charter Spectrum HD
TBS HD Ch. 33, 41, 733

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
TBS HD Ch. 1434

Cox Communication HD
TBS HD Ch. 1049

DIRECTV HD
TBS HD Ch. 247

DISH Network HD
TBS HD Ch. 139

Frontier HD
TBS HD Ch. 552

Optimum HD
TBS HD Ch. 739

Suddenlink
TBS HD Ch. 27

Time Warner / Spectrum Cable HD
TBS HD Ch. 41, 104

Verizon FiOS HD
TBS HD Channel 552

 

Previous articleAstros vs Red Sox MLB American League Championship Series in 4k
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved