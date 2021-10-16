What Channel is the MLB National League Championship Series & Schedule?

The MLB 2021 National League Championship Series starts Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8:08 PM Eastern Time. The series can be found on TBS in HD (High Definition) and SD (Standard Definition). Unfortunately, TBS is not hosting the NLCS in 4k (although FOX is hosting the ALCS in 4k). However, the World Series will be broadcast in 4k where available.
MLB 2021 NLCS Schedule
NLCS – GAME 1
Saturday, Oct. 16
Los Angeles @ Atlanta 8:08 PM ET – TBS (Corey Knebel vs Max Fried)
NLCS – GAME 2
Sunday, Oct. 17
Los Angeles @ Atlanta 7:38 PM ET – TBS (Max Scherzer vs Ian Anderson)
NLCS – GAME 3
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Atlanta @ Los Angeles 5:08 PM ET – TBS (Undecided vs Walker Buehler)
NLCS – GAME 4
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Atlanta @ Los Angeles 8:08 PM ET – TBS (Undecided vs Julio Urias)
NLCS – GAME 5
TBD
TBS HD Channels
AT&T U-verse HD
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113
CenturyLink
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113
Charter Spectrum HD
TBS HD Ch. 33, 41, 733
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
TBS HD Ch. 1434
Cox Communication HD
TBS HD Ch. 1049
DIRECTV HD
TBS HD Ch. 247
DISH Network HD
TBS HD Ch. 139
Frontier HD
TBS HD Ch. 552
Optimum HD
TBS HD Ch. 739
Suddenlink
TBS HD Ch. 27
Time Warner / Spectrum Cable HD
TBS HD Ch. 41, 104
Verizon FiOS HD
TBS HD Channel 552