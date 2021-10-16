What Channel is the MLB National League Championship Series & Schedule?

The MLB 2021 National League Championship Series starts Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8:08 PM Eastern Time. The series can be found on TBS in HD (High Definition) and SD (Standard Definition). Unfortunately, TBS is not hosting the NLCS in 4k (although FOX is hosting the ALCS in 4k). However, the World Series will be broadcast in 4k where available.

MLB 2021 NLCS Schedule

NLCS – GAME 1

Saturday, Oct. 16

Los Angeles @ Atlanta 8:08 PM ET – TBS (Corey Knebel vs Max Fried)

NLCS – GAME 2

Sunday, Oct. 17

Los Angeles @ Atlanta 7:38 PM ET – TBS (Max Scherzer vs Ian Anderson)

NLCS – GAME 3

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Atlanta @ Los Angeles 5:08 PM ET – TBS (Undecided vs Walker Buehler)

NLCS – GAME 4

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Atlanta @ Los Angeles 8:08 PM ET – TBS (Undecided vs Julio Urias)

NLCS – GAME 5

TBD

TBS HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD

TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113

CenturyLink

TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113

Charter Spectrum HD

TBS HD Ch. 33, 41, 733

Comcast XFINITY TV HD

TBS HD Ch. 1434

Cox Communication HD

TBS HD Ch. 1049

DIRECTV HD

TBS HD Ch. 247

DISH Network HD

TBS HD Ch. 139

Frontier HD

TBS HD Ch. 552

Optimum HD

TBS HD Ch. 739

Suddenlink

TBS HD Ch. 27

Time Warner / Spectrum Cable HD

TBS HD Ch. 41, 104

Verizon FiOS HD

TBS HD Channel 552