Astros vs Red Sox MLB American League Championship Series in 4k

Are the MLB American League Championship games available in 4k? Yes! Select providers are offering the ALCS in 4k/HDR such as AT&T’s DirecTV, Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Altice Optimum, and streaming provider fuboTV.
The 2021 season brings an exciting match between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 8:00 pm ET on FOX.
The NLCS, unfortunately, is not being offered in 4k on TBS.
Here is where you can watch the MLB 2021 post-season.
|TBS – NLDS/NLCS
|FOX/FS1 – ALDS/ALCS
|MLBN – ALDS
|Arvig
|ATT U-Verse
|Altice One
|AT&T/DirecTV
|Armstrong
|Buckeye
|Charter Spectrum
|AT&T TV
|Cox
|Dish
|Atlantic Broadband
|Optimum
|Blue Ridge Communications
|Suddenlink
|CenturyLink Prism
|Verizon Fios
|Frontier Communications
|Wow!
|Consolidated Communications
|WOW!
|EPB Fiber Optics
|Grande Communications
|Metrocast
|RCN
|Service Electric Cablevision
|T-Mobile
|YouTube TV