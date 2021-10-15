Home4kAstros vs Red Sox MLB American League Championship Series in 4k
Astros vs Red Sox MLB American League Championship Series in 4k

ALCS-FOX-graphicAre the MLB American League Championship games available in 4k? Yes! Select providers are offering the ALCS in 4k/HDR such as AT&T’s DirecTV, Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Altice Optimum, and streaming provider fuboTV.

The 2021 season brings an exciting match between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 8:00 pm ET on FOX.

The NLCS, unfortunately, is not being offered in 4k on TBS.

Here is where you can watch the MLB 2021 post-season.

TBS – NLDS/NLCS FOX/FS1 – ALDS/ALCS MLBN – ALDS
Arvig ATT U-Verse Altice One
AT&T/DirecTV Arvig Armstrong
Buckeye Charter Spectrum AT&T TV
Cox Cox AT&T U-verse
Dish DirecTV Atlantic Broadband
Optimum DirecTV Now Blue Ridge Communications
Suddenlink Dish CenturyLink Prism
Verizon Fios Frontier Communications Charter Spectrum
Wow! Optimum Consolidated Communications
Suddenlink Cox
Verizon Fios DIRECTV
WOW! DISH
EPB Fiber Optics
Grande Communications
Metrocast
Optimum
RCN
Service Electric Cablevision
T-Mobile
Verizon Fios
YouTube TV
