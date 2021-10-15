Astros vs Red Sox MLB American League Championship Series in 4k

Are the MLB American League Championship games available in 4k? Yes! Select providers are offering the ALCS in 4k/HDR such as AT&T’s DirecTV, Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Altice Optimum, and streaming provider fuboTV.

The 2021 season brings an exciting match between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros starting Friday, Oct. 15 at 8:00 pm ET on FOX.

The NLCS, unfortunately, is not being offered in 4k on TBS.

Here is where you can watch the MLB 2021 post-season.