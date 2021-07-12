Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) releasing to 4k Blu-ray in UK

Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 19 in the UK. The edition from Studio Canal is part of the distributor’s Vintage World Cinema line of physical media releases that also includes titles such as Le Cercle Rouge (Nov. ’20) and The Servant (Sept. ’21) in 4k.

We have mentioned Ran as one of the films we’d most like to see upgraded to 4k Ultra HD. The film was inspired by Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” Ranwon and Academy Award for Best Costume Design and was nominated for 3 more Oscars including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration.

We’ll keep you posted on a US release of Ran to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. You can, of course, purchase a Region B edition of Ran because 4k Blu-rays are Region Free. See on Amazon UK

