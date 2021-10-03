New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Oct. 5

The first week of October brings plenty of new disc releases to choose from. Let’s start with Ultra HD Blu-ray this week and the entire Halloween franchise arriving in individual editions from Shout! Factory. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) starring Lebron James releases to a combo edition from SDS with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. And, just in time for Halloween, you can watch some classic scary movies in the Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection.
On Blu-ray Disc, Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) hits stores in a combo edition that includes a DVD and Digital Copy. The Criterion Collection has restored Japanese director Kaneto Shindo’s Onibaba (1964) to high definition Blu-ray. Castle Rock: The Complete Series includes both Season 1 & Season 2 of the hit series. Paramount has compiled classic Audrey Hepburn films in the Audrey Hepburn 7-Movie Collection. And, the 2020/2021 reboot mini-series of Stephen King’s The Stand arrives on Blu-ray as well as in The Stand: Definitive 2-Series Collection.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 5, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- American Psycho (2000) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Frankenstein (1931) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Halloween (1978) – Collector’s Edition
- Halloween II (1981) – Collector’s Edition
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) – Collector’s Edition
- Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) – Collector’s Edition
- Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) – Collector’s Edition
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Hunt for Red October (1990) –
- Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection
- Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection
Blu-ray
- Castlevania Seasons One & Two
- Castle Rock: The Complete Series
- Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story
- Elvira’s Haunted Hills (2001) – Collector’s Edition
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
- I Spit on Your Grave (1978) – Special Edition
- Night Shift (1982)
- Onibaba (1964) – The Criterion Collection
- Phantasm I & II Special Edition
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
- The Audrey Hepburn 7-Film Collection
- The Stand (2020-2021)
- The Stand: The Definitive 2-Series Collection
- What Lies Beneath (2000)
