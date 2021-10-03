New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Oct. 5

The first week of October brings plenty of new disc releases to choose from. Let’s start with Ultra HD Blu-ray this week and the entire Halloween franchise arriving in individual editions from Shout! Factory. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) starring Lebron James releases to a combo edition from SDS with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. And, just in time for Halloween, you can watch some classic scary movies in the Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection.

On Blu-ray Disc, Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) hits stores in a combo edition that includes a DVD and Digital Copy. The Criterion Collection has restored Japanese director Kaneto Shindo’s Onibaba (1964) to high definition Blu-ray. Castle Rock: The Complete Series includes both Season 1 & Season 2 of the hit series. Paramount has compiled classic Audrey Hepburn films in the Audrey Hepburn 7-Movie Collection. And, the 2020/2021 reboot mini-series of Stephen King’s The Stand arrives on Blu-ray as well as in The Stand: Definitive 2-Series Collection.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 5, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.