Uncut Gems (2019) gets Dolby Atmos upgrade on Blu-ray

Previously released to Blu-ray in 2019, Uncut Gems (2019) starring Adam Sandler will release to a new Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection featuring Dolby Atmos audio. The 1080p Blu-ray presentation was derived from a 4k digital transfer and arrives October 26, 2021.

Uncut Gems (2019) on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection is priced $39.95 on Amazon (includes Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee).

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES



4K digital transfer, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

Audio commentary from 2019 featuring writer-directors Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, writer and editor Ronald Bronstein, and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard

New interviews with cinematographer Darius Khondji, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, and casting director Jennifer Venditti

Documentaries from 2019 and 2020 on the making of the film and soundtrack

Screen test featuring actors Adam Sandler and Julia Fox

Goldman v. Silverman, a 2020 short film by the Safdies, featuring Sandler and Benny Safdie

“Question & Answer,” a 2020 short film featuring the Safdies, Sandler, actor Jason Bateman, and comedy writer Megan Amram

Deleted and extended scenes, including a full performance of “The Morning” by the Weeknd

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic J. Hoberman and, for the Blu-ray, a 2020 discussion of the film by the editorial staff of Jewish Currents magazine



