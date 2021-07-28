Uncut Gems (2019) gets Dolby Atmos upgrade on Blu-ray

Previously released to Blu-ray in 2019, Uncut Gems (2019) starring Adam Sandler will release to a new Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection featuring Dolby Atmos audio. The 1080p Blu-ray presentation was derived from a 4k digital transfer and arrives October 26, 2021.
Uncut Gems (2019) on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection is priced $39.95 on Amazon (includes Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee).
DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- 4K digital transfer, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
- Audio commentary from 2019 featuring writer-directors Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, writer and editor Ronald Bronstein, and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard
- New interviews with cinematographer Darius Khondji, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, and casting director Jennifer Venditti
- Documentaries from 2019 and 2020 on the making of the film and soundtrack
- Screen test featuring actors Adam Sandler and Julia Fox
- Goldman v. Silverman, a 2020 short film by the Safdies, featuring Sandler and Benny Safdie
- “Question & Answer,” a 2020 short film featuring the Safdies, Sandler, actor Jason Bateman, and comedy writer Megan Amram
- Deleted and extended scenes, including a full performance of “The Morning” by the Weeknd
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by film critic J. Hoberman and, for the Blu-ray, a 2020 discussion of the film by the editorial staff of Jewish Currents magazine