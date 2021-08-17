Citizen Kane 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details Revealed

We’ve just got confirmation of release date and the details for The Criterion Collection’s release of Citizen Kane (1941) to 4k Blu-ray for the first time. The film will arrive with five other titles this fall including Menace II Society, The Piano, Mulholland Dr., The Red Shoes, and A Hard Day’s Night.

On 4k Blu-ray, newly-restored Citizen Kane is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and an uncompressed monaural soundtrack.

Bonus materials include new interviews with critic Farran Smith Nehme and film scholar Racquel J. Gates, a new video essay by Orson Welles scholar Robert Carringer, a new program on the film’s special effects by film scholars and effects experts, and a new documentary featuring archival interviews with Orson Welles.

Citizen Kane will release to 4k Blu-ray for the first time and to a new Blu-ray edition on Nov. 23, 2021. The discs are list-priced $49.95 and $59.95, respectively. Buy on Amazon

4K UHD+BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and three Blu-rays with the film and special features

Three audio commentaries: from 2021 featuring Orson Welles scholars James Naremore and Jonathan Rosenbaum; from 2002 featuring filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich; and from 2002 featuring film critic Roger Ebert

The Complete “Citizen Kane” (1991), a rarely seen feature-length BBC documentary

New interviews with critic Farran Smith Nehme and film scholar Racquel J. Gates

New video essay by Orson Welles scholar Robert Carringer

New program on the film’s special effects by film scholars and effects experts Craig Barron and Ben Burtt

Interviews from 1990 with editor Robert Wise; actor Ruth Warrick; optical-effects designer Linwood Dunn; Bogdanovich; filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Henry Jaglom, Martin Ritt, and Frank Marshall; and cinematographers Allen Daviau, Gary Graver, and Vilmos Zsigmond

New documentary featuring archival interviews with Welles

Interviews with actor Joseph Cotten from 1966 and 1975

The Hearts of Age , a brief silent film made by Welles as a student in 1934

, a brief silent film made by Welles as a student in 1934 Television programs from 1979 and 1988 featuring appearances by Welles and Mercury Theatre producer John Houseman

Program featuring a 1996 interview with actor William Alland on his collaborations with Welles

Selection of The Mercury Theatre on the Air radio plays featuring many of the actors from Citizen Kane

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Deluxe packaging, including a book with an essay by film critic Bilge Ebiri



