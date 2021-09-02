Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray



Wes Craven’s classic horror film The Hills Have Eyes (1977) has been restored in 4k and releasing to Ultra HD Blu-ray on Nov. 9, 2021.

The Limited Edition from Arrow Video includes both original and alternate endings, with audio commentaries, outtakes, trailers and TV spots, interviews, a documentary, and more. Extras include postcards, a limited 40-page booklet, a reversible fold-out poster, and a reversible case sleeve. On disc,

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with HDR Audio is provided in original lossless mono audio as well as optional lossless 2.0 stereo and 7.1 remixes (original ending only).

The Hills Have Eyes (1977) on Ultra HD Blu-ray is list priced $59.99.

4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Features

Brand new 4K restoration of the film, viewable with both original and alternate endings

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in High Dynamic Range

Original lossless mono audio

Optional lossless 2.0 stereo and 7.1 remixes (original ending only)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

6 postcards

Reversible fold-out poster

Limited edition 40-page booklet featuring writing on the film by critic Brad Stevens and a consideration of the Hills franchise by Arrow producer Ewan Cant, illustrated with original archive stills and posters

Audio commentary with actors Michael Berryman, Janus Blythe, Susan Lanier and Martin Speer

Audio commentary by academic Mikel J. Koven

Audio commentary with Wes Craven and Peter Locke

Looking Back on The Hills Have Eyes – making-of documentary featuring interviews with Craven, Locke, actors Michael Berryman, Janus Blythe, Robert Houston, Susan Lanier, Dee Wallace and director of photography Eric Saarinen

Family Business – an interview with actor Martin Speer

The Desert Sessions – an interview with composer Don Peake

Outtakes

Alternate ending

Trailers and TV Spots

Image gallery

Original screenplay

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper



