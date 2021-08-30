Vanilla Sky (2001) remastered in 4k for Limited Edition Blu-ray



Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky (2001) starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz has been remastered from a new 4k film transfer for release on 1080p Blu-ray Disc.

The edition is Number 27 in the Paramount Presents series of Blu-ray releases and includes a mini fold-out poster along with a Digital Copy of the film.

The edition also features the new bonus “Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky.” along with previously-released extras.

Like other Paramount Presents titles, Vanilla Sky won’t be offered on 4k Blu-ray. But, considering many of the titles were restored in 4k there may be Ultra HD Blu-ray editions coming our way sometime in the future.

We’ll let you know when pre-orders are up.

Special Features

Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky (HD)—NEW!

Commentary by Cameron Crowe & Nancy Wilson

Alternate Ending with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Prelude to a Dream (SD)

Hitting It Hard (SD)

An Interview with Paul McCartney (SD)

Gag Reel (SD)

Music Video “Afrika Shox” by leftfield/afrika bambaataa (SD)

Photo Gallery with Audio Introduction by photographer Neal Preston (HD)

Mask Test with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Kurt Russell single take with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Trailers (SD)

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Credits (HD)

Synopsis: A mind-bending roller coaster ride of romance, suspicion, sex and dreams, VANILLA SKY was produced by Crowe, Cruise and Paula Wagner and features visually stunning cinematography by Academy Award® winner* John Toll (Braveheart, Legends of the Fall), including an unforgettable sequence in New York City’s Times Square. The film was originally released on December 14, 2001 and follows a self-indulgent and vain publishing magnate (Cruise) who finds his privileged life upended after a vehicular accident.