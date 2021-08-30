HomeBlu-ray DiscVanilla Sky (2001) remastered in 4k for Limited Edition Blu-ray
Vanilla Sky (2001) remastered in 4k for Limited Edition Blu-ray

Vanilla Sky Remastered Blu-ray angle 900
Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky (2001) starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz has been remastered from a new 4k film transfer for release on 1080p Blu-ray Disc.

The edition is Number 27 in the Paramount Presents series of Blu-ray releases and includes a mini fold-out poster along with a Digital Copy of the film.

The edition also features the new bonus “Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky.” along with previously-released extras.

Like other Paramount Presents titles, Vanilla Sky won’t be offered on 4k Blu-ray. But, considering many of the titles were restored in 4k there may be Ultra HD Blu-ray editions coming our way sometime in the future.

We’ll let you know when pre-orders are up.

Special Features

  • Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky (HD)—NEW!
  • Commentary by Cameron Crowe & Nancy Wilson
  • Alternate Ending with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
  • Prelude to a Dream (SD)
  • Hitting It Hard (SD)
  • An Interview with Paul McCartney (SD)
  • Gag Reel (SD)
  • Music Video “Afrika Shox” by leftfield/afrika bambaataa (SD)
  • Photo Gallery with Audio Introduction by photographer Neal Preston (HD)
  • Mask Test with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
  • Kurt Russell single take with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
  • Trailers (SD)
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
  • Credits (HD)

Vanilla Sky Remastered Blu-ray open 1080

Synopsis: A mind-bending roller coaster ride of romance, suspicion, sex and dreams, VANILLA SKY was produced by Crowe, Cruise and Paula Wagner and features visually stunning cinematography by Academy Award® winner* John Toll (Braveheart, Legends of the Fall), including an unforgettable sequence in New York City’s Times Square.   The film was originally released on December 14, 2001 and follows a self-indulgent and vain publishing magnate (Cruise) who finds his privileged life upended after a vehicular accident.

