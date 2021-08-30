Vanilla Sky (2001) remastered in 4k for Limited Edition Blu-ray

Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky (2001) starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz has been remastered from a new 4k film transfer for release on 1080p Blu-ray Disc.
The edition is Number 27 in the Paramount Presents series of Blu-ray releases and includes a mini fold-out poster along with a Digital Copy of the film.
The edition also features the new bonus “Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky.” along with previously-released extras.
Like other Paramount Presents titles, Vanilla Sky won’t be offered on 4k Blu-ray. But, considering many of the titles were restored in 4k there may be Ultra HD Blu-ray editions coming our way sometime in the future.
Special Features
- Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky (HD)—NEW!
- Commentary by Cameron Crowe & Nancy Wilson
- Alternate Ending with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
- Prelude to a Dream (SD)
- Hitting It Hard (SD)
- An Interview with Paul McCartney (SD)
- Gag Reel (SD)
- Music Video “Afrika Shox” by leftfield/afrika bambaataa (SD)
- Photo Gallery with Audio Introduction by photographer Neal Preston (HD)
- Mask Test with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
- Kurt Russell single take with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
- Trailers (SD)
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)
- Credits (HD)
Synopsis: A mind-bending roller coaster ride of romance, suspicion, sex and dreams, VANILLA SKY was produced by Crowe, Cruise and Paula Wagner and features visually stunning cinematography by Academy Award® winner* John Toll (Braveheart, Legends of the Fall), including an unforgettable sequence in New York City’s Times Square. The film was originally released on December 14, 2001 and follows a self-indulgent and vain publishing magnate (Cruise) who finds his privileged life upended after a vehicular accident.