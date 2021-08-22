HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday Aug. 24
New Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday Aug. 24

By hdreport
new-4k-blu-ray-aug-24-2021-960x600Here are some highlights from this week’s new disc releases. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Bu-ray Disc. Peter Rabbit 2 (2021) from Sony/Columbia pictures arrives in 2-disc editions on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies. Criterion Collection has restored the black and white classic Ashes and Diamonds (1958) from Polish Director Andrzej Wajda.  And from Warner Bros., the complete second season of The Prodigal Son releases to Blu-ray Disc.

