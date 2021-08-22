New Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday Aug. 24

Here are some highlights from this week’s new disc releases. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Bu-ray Disc. Peter Rabbit 2 (2021) from Sony/Columbia pictures arrives in 2-disc editions on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies. Criterion Collection has restored the black and white classic Ashes and Diamonds (1958) from Polish Director Andrzej Wajda. And from Warner Bros., the complete second season of The Prodigal Son releases to Blu-ray Disc.
New on Blu-ray Disc, Aug. 24, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Peter Rabbit (2021) NEW
- The Cat O’ Nine Tails (1971) – Limited Edition NEW
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It NEW
- Two Evil Eyes (1990) NEW
Blu-ray Disc
- Ashes and Diamonds (1958) NEW
- Naruto: Set 4 NEW
- Peter Rabbit 2 (2021) NEW
- Peter Rabbit & Peter Rabbit 2 – Double Feature NEW
- Prince of the City (1981) NEW
- Prodigal Son: The Compete Second Season NEW
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It NEW
- The Conjuring/The Conjuring 2/The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (3 Film Bundle) NEW
