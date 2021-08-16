New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases (Our Picks), Tuesday, Aug. 17

This week you can pick up Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, each format in a 2-disc edition with a code to redeem a Digital Copy. On Blu-ray, AMC’s A Discovery of Witches: Season 2 from Sundance Now and Shutter arrives in a 2-disc edition from AMC’s RLJ Entertainment with a total run time of 444 minutes. The Water Man (2021) starring David Oyelowo and Rosario Dawson also releases to Blu-ray Disc from RLJ Entertainment. Vestron Video delivers Sundown: The Vampire In Retreat (1989) to a Collector’s Series edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. And, from Warner Archive Shadow of the Thin Man (1941) starring Myrna Loy and William Powell releases to Blu-ray Disc.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Aug. 17, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) NEW
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Labyrinth (1986) – 35th Anniversary 4k SteelBook NEW
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) – SteelBook NEW
Blu-ray
- A Discovery of Witches, Season 2 NEW
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) NEW
- In The Good Old Summertime (1949) – Warner Archive NEW
- Original Cast Album: “Company” NEW
- Riders of Justice (2020) NEW
- Shadow of the Thin Man (1941) – Warner Archive NEW
- Summer of 85 (2020) NEW
- Sundown: The Vampire In Retreat (1989) NEW
- The Water Man (2021) NEW
