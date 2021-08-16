HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases (Our Picks), Tuesday, Aug. 17
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases (Our Picks), Tuesday, Aug. 17

By hdreport
0

new-4k-blu-ray-aug-17-2021-960x600This week you can pick up Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, each format in a 2-disc edition with a code to redeem a Digital Copy. On Blu-ray, AMC’s A Discovery of Witches: Season 2 from Sundance Now and Shutter arrives in a 2-disc edition from AMC’s RLJ Entertainment with a total run time of 444 minutes. The Water Man (2021) starring David Oyelowo and Rosario Dawson also releases to Blu-ray Disc from RLJ Entertainment. Vestron Video delivers Sundown: The Vampire In Retreat (1989) to a Collector’s Series edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. And, from Warner Archive Shadow of the Thin Man (1941) starring Myrna Loy and William Powell releases to Blu-ray Disc.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Aug. 17, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases on Amazon.

Previous articleDeal Alert: Take $100 Off This 50″ Toshiba 4k Ultra HD TV
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved