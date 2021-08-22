HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releasing to Blu-ray &...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray [Updated]

By hdreport
0

The Conjuring- The Devil Made Me Do It 4k Blu-rayThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been dated for release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on August 24, 2021. The film premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th, earning $25M combined from the US and Canada box offices on its opening weekend. Read a review.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray offer the soundtrack in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Extras include “By Reason of Demonic Possession” (a look at the true story that inspired the film), “The Occultist” (meet the new addition to the Conjuring universe), “Exorcism of Fear” (a look at the making of the film), and “DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #1 (video comic).

The 2-disc, Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition from SDS (Studio Distribution Services) includes a Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy (no DVD).

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is priced $24.98 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.

The Conjuring- The Devil Made Me Do It Blu-ray back The Conjuring- The Devil Made Me Do It Blu-ray The Conjuring- The Devil Made Me Do It 4k Blu-ray back

Previous articleThe Addams Family (1991) Extended & Theatrical Cuts Releasing To 4k Blu-ray
Next articleNew Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday Aug. 24
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved