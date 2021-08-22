The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray [Updated]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been dated for release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on August 24, 2021. The film premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th, earning $25M combined from the US and Canada box offices on its opening weekend. Read a review.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray offer the soundtrack in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Extras include “By Reason of Demonic Possession” (a look at the true story that inspired the film), “The Occultist” (meet the new addition to the Conjuring universe), “Exorcism of Fear” (a look at the making of the film), and “DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #1 (video comic).

The 2-disc, Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition from SDS (Studio Distribution Services) includes a Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy (no DVD).

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is priced $24.98 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.



