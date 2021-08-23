HomeDolby VisionHulu Adds HDR To More Shows & Movies
Hulu Adds HDR To More Shows & Movies

Nicole Kidman and Samara Weaving in Nine Perfect Strangers
“Nine Perfect Strangers” starring Nicole Kidman and Samara Weaving © Vince Valitutti / HULU

Hulu already offers a good selection of shows and movies in 4k (although not nearly as many as Disney+ or Netflix), but up until recently, The Handmaid’s Tale was the only title that offered Dolby Vision HDR.

Now, Hulu has added HDR to other original shows such as Castle Rock, Little Fires Everywhere, and Nine Perfect Strangers, as well as original movies Bad Hair, Happiest Season, and Run.

According to the Hulu support page, HDR comes in HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision flavors depending on playback device. Right now, Apple TV 4k, Chromecast Ultra, and certain Fire TVs, Roku, and Vizio TVs support HDR from Hulu.

HDR Supporting Devices on Hulu

  • Roku (HDR compatible models)
  • Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube devices (HDR compatible models with Fire OS 7 or later)
  • Apple TV 4K (Gen 5 or later)
  • Vizio (HDR compatible models)
  • Chromecast Ultra (HDR-compatible models)

Updates via this AVSForum conversation.

See a full list of 4k HDR shows and movies on Hulu.

