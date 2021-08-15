Deal Alert: Take $100 Off This 50″ Toshiba 4k Ultra HD TV

HomeDealsDeal Alert: Take $100 Off This 50" Toshiba 4k Ultra HD TV
Toshiba 50″ 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021 model)

Here’s a great deal on a 50″ 4k HDR TV. Amazon is selling the new Toshiba C350 Series (50C350KU) 4K LED TV for just $369. That’s $100 off the list price of $469! The 2021 model 4k TV (just released in May) features both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs (providing expanded color and contrast), Voice Remote with Alexa, DTS Virtual:X technology, and the Fire TV platform for integration with Amazon (you do not need a Fire TV stick as the platform is built-in.) Jump over to Amazon to check it out while the sale lasts!

