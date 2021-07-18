Home4kThe Thing (1982) on 4k Blu-ray up for Pre-Order
The Thing (1982) on 4k Blu-ray up for Pre-Order

The Thing 1982 4k Blu-ray
The Thing (1982) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is now up for pre-order on Amazon. The 2-disc edition with Digital Copy from SDS arrives on Sept. 07, 2021.

The Thing was restored from the original negatives and is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

As well as the feature film, extras are included on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, with additional “U-Control: Picture in Picture” on the Blu-ray. A code to redeem a Digital Copy is provided with the combo edition from Universal.

Based on the story by John W. Campbell Jr., The Thing was directed by John Carpenter’s and stars Kurt Russell and Wilford Brimley.

The Thing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $29.98. Order on Amazon

Extras

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

  • Audio Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Kurt Russell
  • John Carpenter’s The Thing: Terror Takes Shape
  • Outtakes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray

  • Main feature
  • Audio Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Kurt Russell
  • U-Control: Picture in Picture
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The Thing 1982 4k Blu-ray back

