Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Edition greenlit for restoration & release in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

CBS Entertainment has announced Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Edition will be fully restored and released in 4k Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

According to StarTrek.com staff, the restoration will take 6-8 months, after which, the upgraded presentation will available in an exclusive window on Paramount+.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture was filmed in 35mm, so we presume the original negatives will be scanned, source material restored, and a new 4k digital intermediate created.

On the audio side, the film has never been offered with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, so it will be interesting to see how the sound engineers mix for the object-based audio format.

The restoration will be undertaken by producer David C. Fein, restoration supervisor Mike Matessino, and visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, all of whom worked previously with director Robert Wise. – StarTrek.com

As far as 4k Blu-ray, we’re waiting to hear back from Paramount on how long, and if, a packaged edition will be released following the streaming premiere on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers a limited number of TV series in 4k UHD and Dolby Vision including The Good Fight (from season 4), The Twilight Zone (from Season 2), and both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision (in HD resolution).