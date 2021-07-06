HomeNewsWhat Channel Are the NBA Finals Suns vs Bucks in HD?
What Channel Are the NBA Finals Suns vs Bucks in HD?

2021_NBA_Finals_logoThe 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks begins tonight, July 6 at 9:00 PM ET from Phoenix Suns Arena. ABC is hosting the games presented by YouTube TV. Find ABC HD channels below. (Note: Those who have NBA League Pass are not able to watch on the Pass due to national broadcast restrictions).

ABC HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
ABC HD Channel 1007

Charter Spectrum HD
ABC HD Channel 7

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
ABC HD Channel 807

Cox Communication HD
ABC HD Channel 1015

DirecTV HD
ABC HD Channel 15

DISH Network HD
ABC HD Channel 7

Time Warner / Spectrum HD
ABC HD Channel 704

Verizon FiOS HD
ABC HD Channel 506/507

You can also listen to the games on ESPN RadioKMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ.

