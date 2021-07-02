Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol.2 Only $119 (Save $45)

The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection has just dropped in price from $164.99 to just $119.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of $45 (27%) off the list price. And just to note, we’ve never seen Volume 1 ever priced that low. In fact, Vol. 1 is so rare now you can only get it from from 3rd party sellers that have it priced close to $1k.

The 14-disc boxed set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment features Martin Scorsese’s classic drama “Taxi Driver” along with David Fincher’s 3x Oscar-winning film “The Social Network,” 7x Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Murder,” 5x Oscar-winner “Oliver!” Oscar-winner “Sense and Sensibility,” and classic Ivan Reitman comedy “Stripes.”

The Limited Edition Gift Set contains over 30 hours of bonus features with cast & filmmaker anniversary reunions as well as new essays from writers such as Julie Kirgo, John Kenrick, and Glenn Kenny. An exclusive bonus Blu-ray Disc includes 20 short films from the Columbia Pictures library. And, the giftset includes a hardbound 80-page book.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 for only $119.99 while the price lasts (includes Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee).

