The Newest 4k HDR Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime (June 2021)

Here are some of the newest movies and shows you can watch on Amazon Prime in 4k and HDR. 4k UHD means the video streams in 3840 x 2160 resolution on 4k TVs. And, most new titles also feature HDR (High Dynamic Range) to expand the color depth, contrast, and luminance on TVs and devices that support the spec. Most of the titles feature Dolby 5.1 surround sound audio that takes advantage of multiple speaker setups. Otherwise, the audio stream will step down to 2.1 channel speaker systems. Stream these movies and shows and more free with a Prime subscription. New to 4k and HDR? Learn how to stream 4k & HDR on Prime Video.

New 4k HDR Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime

Films

Borat’s American Lockdown & Debunking Borat 4K UHD HDR 5.1

5.1 One Night in Miami (2021) – 4K UHD 5.1

The Boy From Medellín (2021) (Doc) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1

5.1 Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) – 4K UHD 5.1

Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub…” – 4K UHD 5.1

Series

Panic (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1

5.1 Solos (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1

5.1 The Last Hour (1 Season) – 4K UHD 5.1

THEM (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1

5.1 The Underground Railroad (1 Season) – 4K UHD HDR 5.1

Here’s a list of everything you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in 4k & HDR.