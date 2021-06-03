Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition Now Streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos on HBO Max

The 3-hour Zack Snyder film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition is now streaming in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on HBO Max. The upgrade to the video and audio quality appears to have been rolling out since Tuesday, June 1st, as some HBO Max subscribers reported.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition joins recent movie addition Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie that also streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Last year’s Wonder Woman: 1984 and its prequel Wonder Woman also stream in the formats.

HBO Max is yet to upgrade most of their movies in 4k, even though many of those titles are available to purchase in 4k from digital services or on Ultra HD Blu-ray. See a list of movies available (or were once available) in 4k UHD on HBO Max.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition (2016) will likely stay on HBO Max indefinitely, as opposed to new release films such as Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) that played free on HBO Max for only a month.