Roku Originals Arriving Thursday, May 20th

Roku is premiering a slate of original content on May 20th, 2021 including comedies, documentaries, lifestyle, and reality shows. The content will stream free on The Roku Channel (to anyone who signs up for a free account) and will be accessible on multiple Roku platforms.

Among the anticipated shows are Die Hart starring Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. The first season of the comedy series consists of ten, 8-minute episodes.

Dummy stars Anna Kendrick as an aspiring writer who befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll. The comedy’s first season consists of ten, 6 to 10-minute episodes.

And, in the reality show Chrissy’s Court model/actress Chrissy Teigen actually becomes a courtroom judge with real cases being heard. The first season consists of twelve, short episodes.

Roku Originals Premiering May 20, 2021

Comedy

Reno 911!

Die Hart

Royalities

Flipped

Bad Ideas with Adam Devine

Dismantled

Dummy

Punk’d

Lifestyle

Barkitecture

Murder House Flip

Centerpiece

About Face

Let’s Roll w/Tony Greenhand

Shape of Pasta

Reality

Chrissy’s Court

Thanks a Million

Cup of Joe

Gayme Show

Iron Sharpens Iron

Fight Light a Girl

Documentary