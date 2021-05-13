Roku Originals Arriving Thursday, May 20th

HomeMovie & TV NewsRoku Originals Arriving Thursday, May 20th
die hart kevin hart nathalie emmanuel
“Die Hart” starring Kevin Hart and Nathalie Emmanuel

Roku is premiering a slate of original content on May 20th, 2021 including comedies, documentaries, lifestyle, and reality shows. The content will stream free on The Roku Channel (to anyone who signs up for a free account) and will be accessible on multiple Roku platforms.

Among the anticipated shows are Die Hart starring Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. The first season of the comedy series consists of ten, 8-minute episodes.

Dummy stars Anna Kendrick as an aspiring writer who befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll. The comedy’s first season consists of ten, 6 to 10-minute episodes.

And, in the reality show Chrissy’s Court model/actress Chrissy Teigen actually becomes a courtroom judge with real cases being heard. The first season consists of twelve, short episodes.

Roku Originals Premiering May 20, 2021

Comedy

  • Reno 911!
  • Die Hart
  • Royalities
  • Flipped
  • Bad Ideas with Adam Devine
  • Dismantled
  • Dummy
  • Punk’d

Lifestyle

  • Barkitecture
  • Murder House Flip
  • Centerpiece
  • About Face
  • Let’s Roll w/Tony Greenhand
  • Shape of Pasta

Reality

  • Chrissy’s Court
  • Thanks a Million
  • Cup of Joe
  • Gayme Show
  • Iron Sharpens Iron
  • Fight Light a Girl

Documentary

  • Last Looks
  • You Ain’t Got These
  • Prodigy
  • Murder Unboxed
  • Blackballed
  • Big Rad Wolf
  • Nightgowns

