These New Films Are Available in 4k, But Only in Digital

Dilemma. What do you do when you want the highest quality home viewing but the movies you want to watch are only available in Digital 4k and not 4K Blu-ray? You get the digital, of course.

There is a slew of new movies arriving in the next couple months. Some of these titles are Oscar-winners like Minari, The Father, and Promising Young Woman. These are movies that would be great to own on disc. But why settle for the 1080p when the digital versions are available in higher resolution 4k?

Although it pains to say it, Digital 4k is usually better quality than 1080p Blu-ray as long as you have a fast internet connection. Plus, movies in Digital 4k often have HDR10 or Dolby Vision to expand contrast and color on HDR screens, as well as immersive Dolby Atmos audio for home theater quality.

That isn’t to say all movies are available in Digital 4k. Far from it. Titles that you would expect to release in 4k such as The Marksman starring Liam Neeson and Percy vs Goliath starring Christopher Walken are only available in Digital HD (at least for now).

Movies Releasing in Digital 4k

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

4k Dolby Vision Atmos Initiation 4k

4k Land 4k HDR

4k HDR Minari 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

4k Dolby Vision Atmos Promising Young Woman 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

4k Dolby Vision Atmos The Courier 4k HD

4k HD The Father 4k Dolby Vision

4k Dolby Vision The Little Things 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

4k Dolby Vision Atmos The Mauritanian 4k HDR

4k HDR The Resort 4k

4k The Virtuoso 4k

4k Together Together 4k

4k Trigger Point 4k

Could this be another sign of the end of disc media? Not likely. Not as long as consumers are still buying DVDs, Blu-rays, and a few 4k Blu-rays. Although, we may find the number of movies releasing to UHD BDs, as well as Blu-rays and DVDs dwindling in upcoming years.